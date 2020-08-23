Has anyone had success with a front door video camera and a GOOD connection to Alexa system?

I would have thought by now someone would have come up with a conduit between front door cameras and alexa.

I have heard the the expensive Ring system works with it ?

I have a great front door camera but I wouldn't know where to start to get the feed onto alexa. I wondered if ther was a method of sending the camera feed to a website then bringing up the website of alexa? I am not that clever to do that with out good instructions.

Summary Getting front door feed to alexa screen not ring!