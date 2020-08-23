Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Alexa front door camera


Has anyone had success with a front door video camera and a GOOD connection to Alexa system?

 

I would have thought by now someone would have come up with a conduit between front door cameras and alexa.

 

I have heard the the expensive Ring system works with it ?

 

I have a great front door camera but I wouldn't know where to start to get the feed onto alexa. I wondered if ther was a method of sending the camera feed to a website then bringing up the website of alexa? I am not that clever to do that with out good instructions.

 

Summary Getting front door feed to alexa screen not ring!




Create new topic
Ring is owned by Amazon. Integration is particularly good if you have an Echo Show.

 

Was coincidentally watching this, this morning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Twy4RUUakSk




Ring! I have tons on my house and Alexa integration is awesome!
Their door cams work exactly the same as their security cameras.

