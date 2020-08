Using the Android Bose App it says I have the latest version (1.3.1)

Tried the online update and it still says I have the latest version (1.3.1)

It's a bit glitchy (split second disconnects when paired with multiple devices) and apparently the newer firmware is supposed to fix that issue. Friend of mine has the same headphones and his firmware version is 1.5.

Have contacted Bose Support but no help there. Any ideas? Thanks.