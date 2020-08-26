My home network is mixed wireless and wired, connected to the Internet via Vodafone Ultrahub and Enable fibre.

I have just bought a V380 Pro camera with a view to observing approaching mail-order wine deliveries and Jehovah's Witnesses. I connected the camera via Ethernet, and it obtained the reserved IP address I allocated. I can ping it OK. I have the App on my iPhone, and one on my W10 PC and chose not to register or login. I had to identify the camera using its QR code. It all works fine. I then went to the shops and discovered to my dismay that I could still access the camera, even though NAT on the router prevents unsolicited inbound requests. I suppose the camera makes an outbound connection to some server, probably in China, to which the iPhone app connects and effects a through connection. This is a bit of a worry, as it now means Xi Jinping now knows about my alcohol consumption, and susceptibility to religious persuasion. What can I do? I see the PC has a TCP connection on port 8800 to the camera. Perhaps I need to see if Wireshark can tell me what the camera is connected to, if that's possible? Any ideas? It's harmless enough in this context, but I don't much care for what's going on.