I've got a basic Amcrest security camera set up - couple of external cameras running on POE back to an Amcrest NVR.

Cameras are great, but unfortunately the firmware on the NVR is much older than that on the cameras with less functionality. In particular, the web interface is much worse on the NVR, to the point where it is unusable. The NVR is no longer supported and the latest firmware is 2017 so I can't see any prospect of it being updated.

I'm tossing up whether to buy a new NVR, or just power the cameras with a normal POE switch and record to SD high endurance cards (which I had never heard of until recently). The cameras are really only for home security and watching couriers so a couple of days footage is typically more than enough. I also have a NAS which I could back up recordings to.