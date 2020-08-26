Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#274518 26-Aug-2020 16:04
I had a couple of these arrive yesterday and installed them this morning.

 

So far my impressions are positive. They were very easy to setup, the firmware updated seamlessly and image quality seems decent. The motion detection works well but as reviewers have said the notifications are very slow, taking up to a minute to arrive.

 

Theses have a base station, that you connect to ethernet, and the cameras. I have been pleasantly surprised by that base station range. My house is solid breezeblock and it had no problem going through 5 or 6 walls out to my garage.

 

When I played around last night the IR seemed pretty decent as well, I'll have more of a play tonight.

 

Alexa integration works well, I've got it working on my Echo shows, which the kids love.

 

  #2550130 26-Aug-2020 16:16
Where did you get them from?



  #2550131 26-Aug-2020 16:18
gstarkey:

Where did you get them from?



Wyze directly using a reshipper.

