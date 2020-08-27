Hi

After some experiences from people on which device to go with.

I purchased a Google Nest mini for my home office, and was quite impressed by it. The only thing that I didn't like it couldn't read my calendar (GSuite). I can live with that though if that was the only thing.

Purchased a second one for the Lounge, then discovered that I can't invite my wife to it as she is part of my Google GSuite, and GSuite isn't supported by Google. Ideally want to use her voice to control her spotify and preferences, and mine for my stuff.

Tried creating a dedicated personal Gmail account for Google Home, and and shared it to a newly created personal Gmail for my wife, and then I couldn't voice control from my phone, and "rooms" didn't appear from the shared account. Just listed as other devices. Plus it got really messy on our mobiles to have additional gmail accounts.

So after hours of tinkering trying to get a config that works, I'm thinking Amazon Echo Dot is a better way to go?

I know it won't connect to my Chromecast, but I could replace with a FireTV? (never used one before)

I installed the Alexa app on my Samsung phone, and it could immediately connect to my Office365 calendar, and my GSuite with no issues (supports Google better than Google). And connected to my Sengled bulbs fine. I guess I have no experience on the speaker and voice profiles, etc.

Any experiences appreciated.

Cheers

DJ



