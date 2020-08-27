Hello!

I'm looking for a security camera that fulfills these requirements (or at least is the closest I can get):

A) Records visual and audio 24/7

B) Streams "live" to a device, so if it gets broken the footage up to that point is safe.

C) Clear night vision

D) Outdoors

I'm unsure what "two way audio" means - does it mean the audio from outside is on all the time, or only when I or they click on a button?

Preferably, I'd love to have it small and inconspicuous. I need to hide it, and I'm in a rental so I can't install anything permanent. Arlo is expensive AND requires a subscription, so is unaffordable for me. I've been looking closely at Eufy, specifically at jbhifi (says I'm new so I can't post links, I apologise) because they're in distance and I can get the camera immediately. I'm also looking at Swann cameras from bunnings.

Would anyone have recommendations based off of this? Does Eufy seem like the way to go? Any help is seriously greatly appreciated,

- B