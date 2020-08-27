Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#274545 27-Aug-2020 22:42
Hello!

 

I'm looking for a security camera that fulfills these requirements (or at least is the closest I can get):

 

A) Records visual and audio 24/7

 

B) Streams "live" to a device, so if it gets broken the footage up to that point is safe.

 

C) Clear night vision

 

D) Outdoors

 

I'm unsure what "two way audio" means - does it mean the audio from outside is on all the time, or only when I or they click on a button?

 

Preferably, I'd love to have it small and inconspicuous. I need to hide it, and I'm in a rental so I can't install anything permanent. Arlo is expensive AND requires a subscription, so is unaffordable for me. I've been looking closely at Eufy, specifically at jbhifi (says I'm new so I can't post links, I apologise) because they're in distance and I can get the camera immediately. I'm also looking at Swann cameras from bunnings.

 

Would anyone have recommendations based off of this? Does Eufy seem like the way to go? Any help is seriously greatly appreciated,

 

 - B

 

 

117 posts

Master Geek


  #2551013 27-Aug-2020 22:49
Two way audio simply means that you can talk back to a person from the camera, instead of just listening to them.

 

Can't help with anything else sorry, but I'm also keeping an eye out for a camera system.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2551018 27-Aug-2020 23:03
No worries! Still very helpful - I've been going through all these and worrying they don't record audio 24/7. I hope you find a good camera soon!

 
 
 
 


Mad Scientist
22770 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2551020 27-Aug-2020 23:21
*following!!!




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

50 posts

Geek


  #2551029 27-Aug-2020 23:38
You are better off recording motion detection, makes finding footage of what happened alot faster.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2551034 27-Aug-2020 23:49
I need to record audio, for proof to provide police. Looking through the footage is no issue as long as I have audio and video.

