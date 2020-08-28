The smaller, the better - as it's going into a media room with the home theatre.
Not sure about the budget - $300 max?
Thanks
How long do you want the UPS to power the system for?
For the 12v Devices I'm using 2 of these: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSPSD1100/PowerShield-PSDCMIN1218-Mini-UPS-12VDC-1Amp-18Watt
For the 230v devices I went Eaton: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSPWR62673/Eaton-5S-1200VA750W-Line-Interactive-Tower-UPS
Initially tried a Cyberpower but the things draw 30-40w just fully charged and idling. The Eaton draws a much more respectible 10w at idle.
30 minutes? I will need to find out what the power draw of all 3 are.
Sentry Lite [Integrated] from Constant Vigil. The Integrated version has a built-in battery.
A bit more pricy than the PowerShield product. Constant Vigil provided me with a customised verion of the Sentry Lite that works with a 6V battery, so if you have specific requirements, they'll probably be able to assist.
https://www.constantvigil.com/battery-backup-products