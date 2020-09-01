Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Alexa setup help


1013 posts

Uber Geek


#275629 1-Sep-2020 16:00
Send private message

Anyone here use Alexa? I'm trying to help an elderly neighbour with impaired vision setup an Echo Dot to help him with general tasks - checking news, weather, calling people etc. 

We've got it going at a basic level, but I don't seem to be able to get it to call 'normal' phone contacts. I was expecting to be able to pair his smartphone to the echo dot using bluetooth or something, and then have him ask 'Alexa, call John Smith' for example. But we get a message that Alexa voice isn't supported or something like that. 

 

I've not had enough time to look into it properly, but the whole setup of it was actually rather difficult, even creating the account wouldn't work in Firefox, and it wouldn't send the verification txt for his account, that sort of thing. 

 

Is there anyone who uses one that could give me a few tips, and maybe what it can and can't do in NZ?

 

Thanks heaps. 😀

Create new topic
4577 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2554922 1-Sep-2020 16:07
Send private message quote this post

The "call John smith" feature is just Alexa to Alexa. Im pretty confident it doesn't make actual calls on the national network - stand to be corrected.

Google Assitant running directly on a smartphone obviously does that just fine. But I guess the issue might be finding the smartphone for this user?

I personally just use Alexa for home automation, and shopping lists.

Create new topic




News »

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.