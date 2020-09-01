Anyone here use Alexa? I'm trying to help an elderly neighbour with impaired vision setup an Echo Dot to help him with general tasks - checking news, weather, calling people etc.



We've got it going at a basic level, but I don't seem to be able to get it to call 'normal' phone contacts. I was expecting to be able to pair his smartphone to the echo dot using bluetooth or something, and then have him ask 'Alexa, call John Smith' for example. But we get a message that Alexa voice isn't supported or something like that.

I've not had enough time to look into it properly, but the whole setup of it was actually rather difficult, even creating the account wouldn't work in Firefox, and it wouldn't send the verification txt for his account, that sort of thing.

Is there anyone who uses one that could give me a few tips, and maybe what it can and can't do in NZ?

Thanks heaps. 😀