#275650 2-Sep-2020 12:14
Hi team,

 

I'm now fairly deep in the Tuya/Google home path and have run into a couple of scenarios not well catered for.

 

I'd like to have a button which turns off all my smart bulbs in a room, but not actually cut the power, you know using Tuya/Google smarts. Potentially reset them to a default as well - warm white at 70% say, so when they come on, thats what it defaults to.

 

Voice control is cool - but sometimes a button is better.

 

So, I'm looking at these: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-grid-connect-smart-quad-gang-touch-light-switch_p0161015

 

Essentially smart light swtiches.

 

Has anyone got one, and can I have them setup so they don't actually do anything physically, but either run a scene in Tuya/Google home to perform the action.

  #2555578 2-Sep-2020 12:46
I'm hacking all Tuya gear with Tasmota so they aren't phoning home.

 

 - https://github.com/arendst/Tasmota/

 

I can then have full local control via Home Assistant.




