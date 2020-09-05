Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
57 posts

Master Geek


#275712 5-Sep-2020 21:36
Wanting something to control a heat pump from your smartphone? The commercial dedicated solutions I've seen (eg the Pebble) cost around $250 so I decided to give this generic Jaycar-sourced IR controller for a spin at a mere $46.

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/wi-fi-universal-smart-remote/p/AR1974

 

You've got to supply your own USB power supply, which is generally no problem these days. Trying to load the suggested app (android in my case, but Apple is supported) from the QR code in the enclosed documentation is a bust , and even the Jaycar download button doesn't work; the QR code on the box points to a direct download from the maker, which is a no-no if you want to get a minimal security check given by the App Store. Searching on the Google Play site eventually produced the Smart Life - Smart Living app from Tuya, the device makers, and it was pretty simple to get it to recognise the device. You then try and load the drivers for the heat pump (or TV, or many other IR-driven controllers). You choose the type of device, the manufacturer, then you cycle through various drivers and asked "Does this one work?" Not exactly easy if you try out each control option: I was offered 76 different drivers for my brand of heat pump. They had an autorecogntion option but that didn't work for me. In the end I settled on one choice, but there was just a subset of the heat pump controls: on/off, temperature, and fan speed. It seemed to work OK, but often I was a bit unsure of the status of the heat pump (on or off) so I'd be a bit reluctant to rely on it if I was away from home for more than a day or two.

 

There's also the option to use it with IFTTT and other automation solutions. I couldn't get any response from the makers for a technical question, so you're on your own to make it work

 

In the end, an adequate solution for geekzone users, but I'd be reluctant to recommend it to non-tech people.

16323 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2557689 5-Sep-2020 21:44
Broadlink products sound better, like the IR Universal Remote. I have an older RM Pro unit. The Broadlink devices are easy enough to get going, have quirky apps that work most of the time, and work with most heat pumps including my Fujitsu and Daikin. They're similar priced to the one you found on Amazon, and on sites like ebay you can get them cheaper.

 

An example of the quirks - for a day or two after daylight savings changes the app won't set the timers to some times of the day, and the on / off timers are unreliable. I've learned to just disable all timers around those two times a year, use the remote, and put them back a couple of days later.

