Wanting something to control a heat pump from your smartphone? The commercial dedicated solutions I've seen (eg the Pebble) cost around $250 so I decided to give this generic Jaycar-sourced IR controller for a spin at a mere $46.

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/wi-fi-universal-smart-remote/p/AR1974

You've got to supply your own USB power supply, which is generally no problem these days. Trying to load the suggested app (android in my case, but Apple is supported) from the QR code in the enclosed documentation is a bust , and even the Jaycar download button doesn't work; the QR code on the box points to a direct download from the maker, which is a no-no if you want to get a minimal security check given by the App Store. Searching on the Google Play site eventually produced the Smart Life - Smart Living app from Tuya, the device makers, and it was pretty simple to get it to recognise the device. You then try and load the drivers for the heat pump (or TV, or many other IR-driven controllers). You choose the type of device, the manufacturer, then you cycle through various drivers and asked "Does this one work?" Not exactly easy if you try out each control option: I was offered 76 different drivers for my brand of heat pump. They had an autorecogntion option but that didn't work for me. In the end I settled on one choice, but there was just a subset of the heat pump controls: on/off, temperature, and fan speed. It seemed to work OK, but often I was a bit unsure of the status of the heat pump (on or off) so I'd be a bit reluctant to rely on it if I was away from home for more than a day or two.

There's also the option to use it with IFTTT and other automation solutions. I couldn't get any response from the makers for a technical question, so you're on your own to make it work

In the end, an adequate solution for geekzone users, but I'd be reluctant to recommend it to non-tech people.