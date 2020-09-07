Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2S or 2P best for Project with Solar?


410 posts

Ultimate Geek


#275750 7-Sep-2020 17:26
I put a 5,700 litre water tank in at home, ironically just before water shortages were announced for Auckland around 6 months ago.  Using it to water the garden in summer / backup as emergency drinking water. 

 

For home automation I also run OpenHAB, so am building a small ESP project to report the percentage water level back to OpenHAB via MQTT.  It's a pretty straight forward and whilst lab'd up on my desk, it works well.  However, as it's outside and away from the house I will need to run it on batteries.  

 

The devices needing power are:

 

- Wemos D1 mini (takes either 5V or 3.3V feed)

 

- Control board for the ultrasonic sensor (takes 5V feed)

 

I have 2 x 18650 batteries (3.7V 3600mA each) powering the project.  Currently, these are 2S (so ~8.4V 3600mA of power)

 

Basically how it works is when the Wemos powers on it connects up to WiFi, takes 2 x measurements one second apart, checks the two readings (to ensure no anomalies) and if ok, sends that % water level back to OpenHAB which the publishes that measurement in the UI (along with a rule that simply publishes the 'last updated' date/time)

 

I've measured current draw on the Wemos + Sensor board and it's about ~80mA give or take for about 10 seconds.  The ESP then disconnects from WiFi and puts itself into deep sleep mode for approx 1 hour.  So basically every 1 hour, it comes out of sleep mode takes a measurement sends it off to OpenHAB then goes back to sleep (I also added a MOSFET in as well to logically switch the power on/off to the ultrasonic sensor board once the Wemos powers up / goes to sleep, as I found the board leaked a bit of power when sitting idle so this helps reduce overall power usage)

 

I have a solar panel for this which I'll run to charge the batteries.  Its an 18V 10W PV panel. I also have a small MPPT solar charger that will suit my requirements too (output voltage and powerpoint for this are adjustable)  From my calculations, it should easily be able to keep the batteries charged based on mA usage vs average sun etc for my area.

 

 

 

Now for the questions...

 

1. Am I best to run 2 x 18650's in series (so ~8.4V 3600mA) and then run a voltage regulator to drop voltage down to the 5V required to power both Wemos and ultrasonic sensor board?  My concern is the feed to the voltage regulator may take up excess power wasted as heat??  

 

OR 

 

2. Am I best to run 2 x 18650's in parallel (so ~4.2V 7200mA) and then run a DC-DC step up boost converter to 5V to power both Wemos and ultrasonic sensor board?

 

 

 

Or does it really not matter?  I also read charging more than one 18650 is preferably done in parallel than series, especially if the batteries are unbalanced.  I can run a BMS to assist with series charging if needed, as I have one available to use so not really an issue there.

 

 

 

Thoughts?  Or any other tips or ideas that would help with this?

 

 




 

 

302 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2559815 7-Sep-2020 18:54
You sound to be on the right track. I don't know how much sunshine you're getting but the panel is over kill for 2 cells! But it will work fine if your gear can handle the voltages.

 

My few cents:

 

  • Avoid stepping voltages as much as possible, as these are losses. But if your panel is so big you don't need to worry about losses.
  • As you said, if you put cells in Series you NEED a BMS. You do not want to overcharge a cell (4.2V) or else it will highly likely cause a fire. This is also advisable for basic cell protection, especially low voltage.
  • If you need to step down voltage use a Buck Converter - This avoids the heat problem you get with a linear regulators.
  • Don't forget a fully charged cell is 4.2V so set your charge voltage for that, not 3.7.

I have a Wemos D1 Mini running 24/7 on wifi with various sensors. Its been running since March without problems, it can fully recharge over 2-3 sunny winter days, and charge 100mA on a cloudy day. It gets sun from morning till 2ish. Set up is:

 

  • 4x18650 in Parallel 2600mAh/cell with 1x BMS for basic protection, low cut off, over charge, short circuit
  • 1x 6W/6V PV
  • 1x MCP73871 (knock off Adafruit Board from AliExpress) with added resistor to enable 1A charge rate.
  • 1x DC DC Boost Converter set to 5.2V



410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2559836 7-Sep-2020 19:21
Thanks for the response.

Yeah aware the PV panel is well over kill, but part of the reason is because the location of the tank is shaded by the house and doesn’t receive sun til around 1pm. The PV specs are also “aliexpress” maximums when under best conditions and I’ve found cheaper panels like these never really output these levels. I’m just playing it safe because - well, I had this panel sitting around anyway and the next best panels I had are little toys at 12V 1.5W so not quite enough. Guess I could hook a few smaller panels up in series though?




 

 

