DLink app "upgrade" - terrible!


#275773 8-Sep-2020 21:18
I have just been rather forcibly updated to the new DLink app (2.xxx), which I used to use with a bunch of DSP-W118 smart plugs to turn lights on and off according to a schedule depending on whether we were at home or not. The new app is "more intuitive" - NOT.  It did not take my setting over into the new app, and I cannot for the life of me discover how to set the plugs up to do what I need them to do.  The software is a complete shambles.  

 

Have any of you out there got to grips with it?  If so, please give me a few pointers -- at the moment I'm not able to get it to save any schewules at all.  I'm using it on a Galaxy S7.

 

Thanks.




gml

  #2560530 8-Sep-2020 21:28
Nothing much really - tap on the menu and find Schedules. Add a new schedule, select which device, drag your finger around the calendar to determine week days and time...

 

To remove a schedule tap Edit on the top-right of the schedules list, then tap the (-) signal.

 




 

 

