I have just been rather forcibly updated to the new DLink app (2.xxx), which I used to use with a bunch of DSP-W118 smart plugs to turn lights on and off according to a schedule depending on whether we were at home or not. The new app is "more intuitive" - NOT. It did not take my setting over into the new app, and I cannot for the life of me discover how to set the plugs up to do what I need them to do. The software is a complete shambles.

Have any of you out there got to grips with it? If so, please give me a few pointers -- at the moment I'm not able to get it to save any schewules at all. I'm using it on a Galaxy S7.

Thanks.