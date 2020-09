I have acoustic electric guitar with preamp, and would like to add an amplifier to provide feedback monitor and just play around with.

Possibly add vocals, effects etc. Consider budget limited, wanting something reliable.

Do I get a cheapo mini practice amp and swap later. An Acoustic amp, with voice microphone input. A modelling amp with voice input. An ordinary amp 20-50 watt and add effects later with pedal/box later.

Suggestions, anything second hand out there?