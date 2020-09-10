I’m not a tile premium customer so not to worried, but curious where this leave premium customers.

Had a flat battery in one of my tiles and they offered a free battery replacement, by email. I had some tiles sent from Australia before Christmas that were on discount. They arrived fine.

Went to take up offer of free battery and then it came up "Your country is not supported for battery replacements"

I then went to update address details, and noticed when scrolling through list NZ is no longer a country on it.

Wonder where this leaves premium users where free batteries is suppose to be part of the package?

I had a spare battery I brought from Bunnings so it wasn’t a worry for me, just an interesting development.

NZ still shows as a country supported on general web page list, it is if you go to update address notice it’s missing, and if go to order with it as existing address comes up country not supported.