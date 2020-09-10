Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2154 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#275811 10-Sep-2020 17:24
I’m not a tile premium customer so not to worried, but curious where this leave premium customers.


Had a flat battery in one of my tiles and they offered a free battery replacement, by email. I had some tiles sent from Australia before Christmas  that were on discount. They arrived fine.


Went to take up offer of free battery and then it came up "Your country is not supported for battery replacements"


I then went to update address details, and noticed when scrolling through list NZ is no longer a country on it.


Wonder where this leaves premium users where free batteries is suppose to be part of the package?


I had a spare battery I brought from Bunnings so it wasn’t a worry for me, just an interesting development.


NZ still shows as a country supported on general web page list, it is if you go to update address notice it’s missing, and if go to order with it as existing address comes up country not supported.

654 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2561867 10-Sep-2020 18:42
When I last looked at that deal for free replacements, it was only eligible for those in certain countries (USA and possibly some others as well). AFAIK the free replacement scheme has never been availaible to NZ? This was about a year or two back though so maybe they opened it up to NZ for a while? I've only had one die so far which was simply replaced by a new one I bought.



2154 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2561881 10-Sep-2020 19:15
Thanks, no point in anyone here having premium then. Batteries not expensive to buy.
I only have four tiles, waiting for Apple air tags, taking forever for them to make them.
Silly tile sending email offering free battery when they know what country I live in.

The upgrade to premium has free batteries ticked as a benefit on applic, have to go to fine print to see don’t ship all countries. When logged in they know not in supported country so a bit deceptive.

