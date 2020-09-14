Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#275855 14-Sep-2020 09:43
Have loved the hardware on my first gen Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum cleaner. The android app however? Utter trash. Cannot get it to stay signed in for any length of time, or get it to reliably display notifications (after a couple of years of on and off troubleshooting). Looking at the reviews on the Google Play store, everyone seems to give the app either 4/5 stars, or 1 star with a rant about the issues with being signed out and the fact that notifications don't work.

 

Anyway, it's time to move on, can anyone recommend something with equivalent capabilities (lidar etc) that isn't Xiaomi?

 

 







  #2563486 14-Sep-2020 09:46
Perhaps I can tweak your question, Have you considered just changing the app? Perhaps integrating your existing Xiaomi into a home automation system?

Here's the configration for Home Assistant: https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/xiaomi_miio/#xiaomi-mi-robot-vacuum

 

Not suggesting that's an easy answer, but a lot more fun. Plus, a Raspberri Pi to run Home Assistant is much cheaper than an iRobot Roomba (Presumably the only other sensible suggestion you'll get).




I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.

  #2563529 14-Sep-2020 09:49
I recommend the Roborock S6. I’ve had it for nearly a year now and hasn’t missed a beat. I picked it up from PBtech on one of their sales so wasn’t too expensive. I’ve only had the iOS app so not sure about android version but it is relatively functional. I haven’t used the mop but the reviews I have read have been good.

