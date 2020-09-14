Have loved the hardware on my first gen Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum cleaner. The android app however? Utter trash. Cannot get it to stay signed in for any length of time, or get it to reliably display notifications (after a couple of years of on and off troubleshooting). Looking at the reviews on the Google Play store, everyone seems to give the app either 4/5 stars, or 1 star with a rant about the issues with being signed out and the fact that notifications don't work.

Anyway, it's time to move on, can anyone recommend something with equivalent capabilities (lidar etc) that isn't Xiaomi?