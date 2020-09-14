Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Thermostat without rewiring (Tuya/Grid connect switch)


#275858 14-Sep-2020 10:56
I've got a DETA grid connect (i.e. Tuya) switch turning built in heaters in a very large room off and on.  The switch is near the switchboard which is not in the same room or even sharing a wall.

 

Is there a way I could get a wireless temperature sensor set up to turn the heaters on/off like a thermostat, and if so what should I buy?

 

I can if necessary reflash my Tuya switch to Tasmota and set up one of the open source home automation systems but if I can keep my current setup with the Tuya stuff that makes it easier for other people to deal with.

  #2563563 14-Sep-2020 10:59
Grid Connect has temp sensors. Note - you need the hub as well.

 

You can use the Tuya app to setup automation to do what you're looking for.

 

You can also get them cheaper from Aliexpress, as the sensors aren't mains powered.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-grid-connect-smart-home-sensor-kit_p0148570

