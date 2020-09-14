I've got a DETA grid connect (i.e. Tuya) switch turning built in heaters in a very large room off and on. The switch is near the switchboard which is not in the same room or even sharing a wall.

Is there a way I could get a wireless temperature sensor set up to turn the heaters on/off like a thermostat, and if so what should I buy?

I can if necessary reflash my Tuya switch to Tasmota and set up one of the open source home automation systems but if I can keep my current setup with the Tuya stuff that makes it easier for other people to deal with.