Oculus Quest 2
#275932 17-Sep-2020 10:30
Just pre-ordered this, mainly for my son who has been a bit obsessed with the idea and has been saving his money hard. Have had an eye on the Quest for quite a while, but given the new pricing ($569 including delivery to NZ) and improved specs is a no-brainer to get into a bit of VR.

 

The downside most people talk about is the requirement of a Facebook account. I don't use Facebook but won't mind setting up an account that is never used other than for Oculus purposes.

 

Anyone else going to jump in?

  #2566698 17-Sep-2020 10:48
Very tempting.

 

Played a few games on my mate's Quest - was really impressed with what they've achieved there.

 

The one downside I see is that the games are pretty expensive compared to a console equivalent in terms of scale/replayability value. But that's a price you pay for the VR factor I guess.




Hello, Ground!

  #2566701 17-Sep-2020 10:49
Yeah quite keen to try a bit more VR. How do these work? They're stand-alone so do they have all the hardware inbuilt to play most things?   I hear you can also tether them to PC if you want to play Rift compatible games from Steam, is that right?  When tethered can they offload processing to your PCs hardware? 

EDIT: Interesting article that answers most of my questions (and kinda puts me off because facebook)  https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/09/review-we-do-not-recommend-the-299-oculus-quest-2-as-your-next-vr-system/ 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         - Richard Feynman
              - Richard Feynman

 
 
 
 


  #2566731 17-Sep-2020 11:05
We've got a bunch coming of the 256gb versions with elite strap for rental (Virtual Reality Rentals NZ). They look like they'll be a winner, although clearly cuts were made to keep the cost down. I think it was the right move though, now if only they'd sell them locally. If you could pop into The Warehouse, JB Hi-Fi etc and they're sold anywhere a PlayStation is, I think they could really bring VR to masses of people.

 

sidefx: That's correct yes, the hardware inside plays all the Quest games ( https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/ - pricing in US$ on their online store ) but you can also buy a Link Cable which if you have a PC that supports it (requirements listed at https://support.oculus.com/444256562873335/ ) you can play SteamVR games and Oculus games on your PC. The game processing is entirely done by your PC, and it just streams the picture and audio to the headset, compressed a little. The picture isn't quite as clear as a native PC based headset, but it does the job pretty well to be honest.

 

 

  #2566745 17-Sep-2020 11:24
Wow thanks for sharing that link sidefx - that is the most negative review I've seen. Most other reviewers have been very positive overall.

 

I'm still very excited about my purchase, VR is one of those things you really need to "experience" to know what its actually like, and I'm sure the technology has come a long way since I last tried any sort of technology like this.

