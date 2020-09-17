Just pre-ordered this, mainly for my son who has been a bit obsessed with the idea and has been saving his money hard. Have had an eye on the Quest for quite a while, but given the new pricing ($569 including delivery to NZ) and improved specs is a no-brainer to get into a bit of VR.

The downside most people talk about is the requirement of a Facebook account. I don't use Facebook but won't mind setting up an account that is never used other than for Oculus purposes.

Anyone else going to jump in?