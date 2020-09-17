Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)1.5V AA rechargeable batteries?
Monza

269 posts

Ultimate Geek


#275938 17-Sep-2020 14:59
I have a smart lock on the front door and very happy with it but about once a year it needs new batteries. It needs four 1.5V AAs but rechargeable ones from the supermarket etc are 1.2V. The non rechargeable ones default to 1.5V but would prefer rechargeable. Quick google says they do exist but certainly not very common.

 

 

 

What is the best way to get these in NZ? Again google found one NZ supplier but it says rechargeable alkaline which makes me think it is a typo. There does appear a few on Amazon. Don't mind paying extra for quality.

Scott3
1113 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2566892 17-Sep-2020 15:14
Note that while the 1.2v NiMH battery has a lower nominal voltage, its flatter decay curve means the voltage is acutally higher than a 1.5v alkaline for much of it's life.

 

I would say push some enaloop or enaloop pro batteries in and see how you go.

That said, my door lock has multiple warnings to only use Alkaline batteries. My assumption is that this is because it is relying on the gradual voltage dropoff to give a timely low battery warning. Perhaps consider planting a mechanical key outside if you are going to trial NiMH.

 

 

 

main variant of 1.5AA's I can think of are the USB rechargeable lithem ones. They have a converter to drop the voltage from 3.7v to 1.5v. I haven't tried these, but would assume that the standby draw of the converter would make them a poor choice for low draw, infrequent change / charge applications. Of course they would be great for an application where having the full 1.5V is really desirable.

muppet
2285 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2566894 17-Sep-2020 15:18
Don't buy 1.5V rechargables.  There's no really good quality ones.  Everything @scott3 said is correct.  I would try normal AA rechargables (Eneloop only, don't bother with other brands they're just not as good) and see how it performs.

 
 
 
 


timmmay
16363 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2566906 17-Sep-2020 15:36
Just use Eneloop NiMH, they're 1.2V but work in the fast majority of devices. There are 1.5V rechargables but they tend to be expensive and niche. If Eneloop don't work get some carbon zinc or lithium batteries and put in a calendar reminder to change them every 9 months so they never go flat. I have similar reminders to charge emergency batteries, charge tool batteries, etc.

