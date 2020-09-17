Note that while the 1.2v NiMH battery has a lower nominal voltage, its flatter decay curve means the voltage is acutally higher than a 1.5v alkaline for much of it's life.

I would say push some enaloop or enaloop pro batteries in and see how you go.



That said, my door lock has multiple warnings to only use Alkaline batteries. My assumption is that this is because it is relying on the gradual voltage dropoff to give a timely low battery warning. Perhaps consider planting a mechanical key outside if you are going to trial NiMH.

main variant of 1.5AA's I can think of are the USB rechargeable lithem ones. They have a converter to drop the voltage from 3.7v to 1.5v. I haven't tried these, but would assume that the standby draw of the converter would make them a poor choice for low draw, infrequent change / charge applications. Of course they would be great for an application where having the full 1.5V is really desirable.