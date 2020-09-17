Hi,

Two years ago we put a 5.3Kw solar array on the roof of our house. We have spent two years running around turning on and off various appliances, water heaters, a pool pump and the Jacuzzi as solar power was available. Luckily we work from home and are around most of the day to do this.

I am tired of running around switching things on and off and want to develop a smart controller to do this automatically.

If any of you have a solar array you might tell me what to do to maximize the use of the available solar power automatically?

Any suggestions would be welcome.

Regards,

Bert van den Berg

New Zealand