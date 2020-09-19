Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Weather station recommendations
Rincey

35 posts

Geek


#275968 19-Sep-2020 13:01
Hi everyone,

 

I'm thinking about getting a 'decent' weather station... a quick google for example: https://scientificsales.co.nz/la-crosse-v40-pro-wifi-professional-colour-weather-station/

 

But I don't know anything about weather stations, so I don't know what to look for in a good one.

 

Requirements:

 

- temperature (of course)

 

- wind

 

- rainfall

 

- WiFi desirable for data collection (range needs to be good though ~100m)

 

- Data collection! (I want to see trends over time, or compare to previous months/years. I have a ASUSTOR NAS - I haven't look on App Central to see if it has any data logger apps).

 

- multiple sensors (we have an orchard that has it's own little micro-climate, so being able to compare that to the rest of the property would be great)

 

(- anything else deemed desirable - suggestions welcome)

 

- budget: don't have one - more interested in getting the 'right' unit, then seeing if we can afford it

 

 

 

Cheers!

 

 

farcus
1139 posts

Uber Geek


  #2568022 19-Sep-2020 13:15
Those La Crosse weather stations are pretty similar to Fine Offset stations that you would be able to pick up much cheaper (sold in Aus / NZ as Pantech Weather stations)

 

If you want a top notch weather station Davis Instruments are probably the way to go - but quite expensive

 

https://www.davisinstruments.com/

