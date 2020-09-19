Hi everyone,

I'm thinking about getting a 'decent' weather station... a quick google for example: https://scientificsales.co.nz/la-crosse-v40-pro-wifi-professional-colour-weather-station/

But I don't know anything about weather stations, so I don't know what to look for in a good one.

Requirements:

- temperature (of course)

- wind

- rainfall

- WiFi desirable for data collection (range needs to be good though ~100m)

- Data collection! (I want to see trends over time, or compare to previous months/years. I have a ASUSTOR NAS - I haven't look on App Central to see if it has any data logger apps).

- multiple sensors (we have an orchard that has it's own little micro-climate, so being able to compare that to the rest of the property would be great)

(- anything else deemed desirable - suggestions welcome)

- budget: don't have one - more interested in getting the 'right' unit, then seeing if we can afford it

Cheers!