Slow blow 20A 12vDC fuse AND holder
I need a slow blow 20A fuse as part of an install I'm doing at the moment.  It's for a BEP Surge Protection Module https://www.bepmarine.com/en/80-707-0004-00 

 

I'm struggling to find a fuse and matching surface mount holder.  Many of the holders seem to be PCB mount.

 

Surface mounted because it will be installed on a DC distribution panel.  The purpose of the fuse as I understand it is to convert excess energy into heat.  Therefore, I've it would get hot and I've ruled out enclosed holders.

 

Ideally I'd like a single fuse holder.




Mike

https://nz.element14.com/w/c/circuit-protection/fuses-fuse-accessories/fuse-holders/prl/results?st=panel%20mount%20fuse%20holder

 

 

 

There's over 100 to choose from.

 

Yes, the job of the fuse is to convert electricity into heat, but only once.

 

BTW: The user manual doesn't show a fuse in use. https://www.bepmarine.com/en/~/media/inriver/350782-34855.pdf

 

 

