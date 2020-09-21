I need a slow blow 20A fuse as part of an install I'm doing at the moment. It's for a BEP Surge Protection Module https://www.bepmarine.com/en/80-707-0004-00

I'm struggling to find a fuse and matching surface mount holder. Many of the holders seem to be PCB mount.

Surface mounted because it will be installed on a DC distribution panel. The purpose of the fuse as I understand it is to convert excess energy into heat. Therefore, I've it would get hot and I've ruled out enclosed holders.

Ideally I'd like a single fuse holder.