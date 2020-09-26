I bought 2 of these when they were released here a few months back. I set the language to UK english and all was working well.



In the last few weeks both of them have started getting really annoying to the point of useless.



You can tell it to "play radio nz national" (or whatever streaming service you want) and away it goes.



After this its anyone's guess if it will do what you ask.

You say "hey google" and it goes "bink" and drops the volume. You give it a command and it listens then just ignores what you say. Occasionally you might get a run of a couple of commands that work, then it just listens each time but does nothing.



I increased the sensitivity - though it always hears me say "hey google" and goes quiet.

Google suggests wiping the google home app cache - so I did that. No joy.

Have factory reset both devices.

Retrained google assistant with my voice.

Rebooted my phone.

Changed the language to Aussie english.

Worked like a charm for 20 minutes or so and now has returned to listening, but then just ignoring me.



I hope its just a bad software release - but google isn't the best at fixing things IMHO.



Anyone else got one of these and having issues recently?





EDIT: found the command log file and it has lots of "unknown voice command"

So its just deciding it has no idea what I am saying for periods of time. Googled this and found its been driving other users randomly crazy for at least a year.