Every year I get hold of Amazon to tell them about this bug. Is anyone else experiencing it?

We have an amazon wall clock which is awesome. It bluetooth pairs with an Alexa.

Every year Alexa sets the correct time on the first day of daylight savings yet the wall clock continues with NZ Standard time. I would have assumed it gets it's time from the Echo but alas no it must be getting it from some other database somewhere which is incorrect.

Does anyone else experience this? Quite annoying to have to use Apia time to get the clock set right.

Cheers, Matt.