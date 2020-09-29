Installing Diptrace 4.0.0.5 onto my work iMac to do a couple of small PCBs and Microsoft Defender ATP picked up 4 files inside the WINE environment that have Malware in them.

I have a support ticket with Diptrace now 24 hours old, they have not yet acknowledged the issue but I have checked one of the files using VirusTotal and confirmed the issue.

I also checked using the VirusTotal using a file directly from the Drop file installer.

I am a legitimate owner of Diptrace 3 and 4 and actually have some work I would like to do buy can't.

No idea if previous versions have this issue, or even if the issue lies with Codeweavers who have produced the 64bit Wine Wrapper environment

I am not sure how much damage this malware can cause on a Mac as it seems to be files that would never be needed

But, if you use it, treat this as a heads.