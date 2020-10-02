I have a Raspberry Pi 3B+ that I primarily use for RetroPie (gaming) on a 32GB SD card. Has been fine until last night......

I purchased a new 64GB SD card, installed RetroPie, connected controller, turned it on and got an under voltage warning. The only thing that changed was the SD card.

Is it possible the new card draws more power and has just tipped the voltages over ? :)

I'm going to buy a dedicated power adaptor anyway (any recommendations that I can obtain before October 14th ?) but just curious.