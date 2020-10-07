I'm using IFTTT for some automation of my aircon. I've been creating my own applets using triggers and actions published by others.

IFTTT doesn't allow me to have multiple instances of the same action in a single applet, so I'm wanting to create my own actions based on the ones that are available (basically just copy them). Is there are way to copy an action published by someone else? I can only see options to create actions/triggers from scratch, or to clone actions you've created yourself. I can't see a way to copy someone else's action.

Is this possible?

Long term I'll look at options other than IFTTT, but right now it's what I'm stuck with.

Thanks