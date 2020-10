As per thread title. I have 3 or 4 Raspberry Pi 4 Model Bs which will all be in a single location, and I rather not have to have a separate power adapter for each one if I can avoid it.

The power adaptors for them are 15.3W each (5.1V at 3A) so i can't see that a USB hub would be sufficient?

Is their anything that can do this, or is it either separate power adapters or PoE hats?