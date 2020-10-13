Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Any budget bluetooh earphones sold in NZ, or should buy from Taotronics?
TeaLeaf

#277399 13-Oct-2020 11:49
Are there any semi decent cheap asian market BT Ear Buds available in NZ?

Ive read a few reviews on the Taotronics BT ones which include call taking etc, the liberty series.

A lot of Taotronics headphones and ear phones use sony drivers, the general consensus is a $50 TT headphone is about ~$250 rrp mainstream alternatives.

I know Taotronics are not the only budget non mainstream chinese/asian headphones, but their website and shipping is all very straight forward. They have waterproof ones, but I think audio quality is first, then mic quality. 

https://www.taotronics.com/collections/headphones

 

 

TeaLeaf

  #2583543 13-Oct-2020 12:06
PURE FIRE for $48 lol (20% off)

https://www.taotronics.com/products/tt-bh079-smart-ai-tws-headphones

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bY7jb66nJQ&t=27s&ab_channel=mrkwd-techguy

 

Not their most discrete model, but cover everything from fast charging to fixed buttons.

The 53's are more like Apple bud earphones, but these are more compact and supposedly fit better.

I will probably go with the headphones with the best CODECs for the price. The tao 79s are a bit slow, brilliant for music or calls but no good for Netflix etc.

Phone has APTX HD and BT 5.1, would like aptx adaptive like in the xiaomi mi 10 pro 5g, but bt5.1 and aptx hd should cut down lag considerably, provided I get the right earphones.

TeaLeaf

  #2583656 13-Oct-2020 13:26
Sorry was too late to edit, but the Edifier Hecate GM4 for $60 off AE seem like low latency option with  PAU160X BT 5 and more importantly APTX. Id like to see them reviewed for Movie watching not just gaming though. Only IPX5 water rating, but thats ok, enough for using in a light shower etc I think.

Definitely seem better than the taotronics offering.

