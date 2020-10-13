Are there any semi decent cheap asian market BT Ear Buds available in NZ?
Ive read a few reviews on the Taotronics BT ones which include call taking etc, the liberty series.
A lot of Taotronics headphones and ear phones use sony drivers, the general consensus is a $50 TT headphone is about ~$250 rrp mainstream alternatives.
I know Taotronics are not the only budget non mainstream chinese/asian headphones, but their website and shipping is all very straight forward. They have waterproof ones, but I think audio quality is first, then mic quality.
https://www.taotronics.com/collections/headphones