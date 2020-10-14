The project is an open plotter (GPS marine chart plotter) installation on a RasPi 4. I want to use this to display a chart of high resolution bathymetry data sets.

I have the software running on desktop monitor. I have a powerhat and GPS antenna on the way.

I need an 8 - 10 inch capacitive touchscreen. Sunlight readable and optically bonded. HDMI input. IP67 or better.

I've found a few options online, such as https://www.xenarc.com/1029GNH.html

But ... I really have no idea what is good or isn't. I'm after quality. Any advice appreciated.