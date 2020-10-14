The project is an open plotter (GPS marine chart plotter) installation on a RasPi 4.  I want to use this to display a chart of high resolution bathymetry data sets.

 

I have the software running on desktop monitor. I have a powerhat and GPS antenna on the way.

 

I need an 8 - 10 inch capacitive touchscreen.  Sunlight readable and optically bonded.  HDMI input.  IP67 or better.

 

I've found a few options online, such as https://www.xenarc.com/1029GNH.html

 

But ... I really have no idea what is good or isn't.  I'm after quality.  Any advice appreciated.

 

 