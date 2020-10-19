Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I thought some GZ'ers might like to share their Home Assistant set ups and use cases.

 

I have been dabbling with Home Assistant for a while now and it has come a very long way. It's not for mainstream yet however the frustration levels have definitely dropped significantly over the last 12 months.

 

I have the following integrations in my set up:

 

  • Konnected burgler alarm
  • Smart lock front door
  • Heaps of LED light strips (I think I have some sort of addiction problem with this...)
  • A few Shelly's behind switches
  • Person tracking with Life360
  • Smart Garage door with OpenGarage
  • Camera integration via Blue Iris and AI detection with Deepstack (best thing ever)
  • Time to and from work from Google
  • Smart Heat pump via SmartIR and Broadlink
  • 433 MHz RFlink

Plus more probably.

 

The best integration is the heat pump....




My favourite integration isn't an integration at all - I'm using RESTful to pull the current state from my Zappi EVSE. That gives me the current power draw and solar generation for the house, as well as charging speed for my Electric Car.

 

The Zappi automatically adjusts how fast it charges the car to match spare capacity of the solar - but this lets me go just the extra step further and turn on / off other devices in the house where there's spare capacity. Also to change the colour of a few LiFX Lights to show that there's excess power available if you need to run the dishwasher etc.

 

I'm also running deCONZ for my Zigbee network

 

  • deCONZ Docker Container + Home Assistant Integration
  • Philips Hue Outdoor Bulbs
  • Xiaomi Door / Window Sensors
  • Xiaomi Temperature / Humidity Sensors

Other basic integrations:

 

  • Brother Printer (Toner Status)
  • Daikin Heatpumps
  • Denon Receiver
  • VMware Lab Status (Can also shut it down overnight)
  • Google Chromecasts
  • iPhone (For Location Tracking)
  • Apple Homekit (For Siri Control)
  • iSmartGate Garage Door Opener
  • LiFX Light Bulbs
  • Nanoleaf Panels
  • Plex
  • Ring (Doorbell & Security Cameras)
  • Samsung & LG TVs
  • Solaredge Solar Panels
  • Spotify
  • TP Link Power Switches
  • Unifi (Presence Detection & Bandwidth Graphs)
  • Volkswagen (Car Status Tracking & Remote Climate Control)
  • myenergi (Car Charging & Energy Monitoring)
  • Netatmo (Temperature, CO2, Rain)
  • Rollease Automate (Blinds)

I'm still waiting very patiently for my Konnected pro to arrive. Very soon hopefully!

 

My favourite Automations are:

 

  • Close the blinds in the Family Room based on the Azimuth and Elevation of the sun
  • Turn on / Off the Air Conditioning based on the average temperature throughout the house or if any doors and windows are open
  • Clone the temperature across multiple Heat Pumps so they aren't accidentally fighting against each other

 

 

A couple of tips for newbies!

 

  • If you haven't found Microsoft's Visual Studio Code yet - it makes yaml an awful lot easier
  • Don't argue, just use Docker
  • Switch to a Mariadb sooner rather than later. It's SOO much faster than then built-in sqlite
  • "Choose" got added to native Automations in a recent release. It's like Case statements for the programmers out there

 




