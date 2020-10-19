I thought some GZ'ers might like to share their Home Assistant set ups and use cases.

I have been dabbling with Home Assistant for a while now and it has come a very long way. It's not for mainstream yet however the frustration levels have definitely dropped significantly over the last 12 months.

I have the following integrations in my set up:

Konnected burgler alarm

Smart lock front door

Heaps of LED light strips (I think I have some sort of addiction problem with this...)

A few Shelly's behind switches

Person tracking with Life360

Smart Garage door with OpenGarage

Camera integration via Blue Iris and AI detection with Deepstack (best thing ever)

Time to and from work from Google

Smart Heat pump via SmartIR and Broadlink

433 MHz RFlink

Plus more probably.

The best integration is the heat pump....