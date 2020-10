I have one, the raw DE10 nano will do sega megadrive and a handful of things with nothing added to it.

I got a 32 meg ram off ebay, which came from an asian seller,

I got a case and IO board off aliexpress which works okish, but seems to have some issues with the video output. I havent had any luck with HDMI to VGA adapters onto my scart cable, which do work on the mister IO board output fine, I think its because of sync signals being combined on the IO board but seperate on the adapter, but not bothered to pursue it furthur.

Lockdown was supposed to see me getting it built into my arcade cabinet shell but that never happened.