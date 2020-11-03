Looking at getting a personal ECG device from overseas as the model I am looking at is currently not available in NZ.

The device (https://store.alivecor.com/products/kardiamobile6l) connects to a mobile phone by 'Low Energy' Bluetooth (I assume Bluetooth 4?).

Given that Bluetooth operates (a) at a set frequency band [2.4 GHz ISM spectrum band] and (b) only over a short distance range, I assumed a compliant Bluetooth device would not need separate NZ EMC certification. I did discuss with a person at https://www.rsm.govt.nz/ but could not get a straight answer - just kept referring to their website. Surely every single Bluetooth device or dongle does not require its own separate RSM certification? Must be multiple tens of thousands of different Bluetooth devices?

Can anyone here please clarify whether separate RSM certification is required for an item like the KardiaMobile?

Looking at bringing this in for personal use, not in bulk for selling.