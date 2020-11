Zwave smart Switch 6 are NZ certified (but up around the $110 mark + a zwave controller).

Arlec, brilliant sold by bunnings - I don't know what there app is like, I got a brilliant one and flashed it with tasmota so I can mqttt control is from openhab. About $20 and are wifi.

TP Link Kasa, not sure how much, pbtech have them, uses their app, not sure how open (as in to control with openhab/home assistant).

There's bound to be others, but those are the ones i can think of off the top of my head.