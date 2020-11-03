So, I have an existing alarm.com system, works well, I have a few cameras, a smoke alarm, door / window sensors etc. and I have it integrated into Homekit via Homebridge. I have a separate system for external cameras, also integrated into Homekit via Homebridge.



However its $30 / month, which seems a lot to pay when it's not even monitored I get all the alerts on my phone anyway. So I have been thinking about changing to a Homekit alarm system, with Homebridge components as necessary. However since this is an important piece of security hardware, I am not sure if I should change. Has anyone used Homekit just for security?



There seems to be enough devices (Eve, Nest, DLink, etc.) that integrate and can replace what I have, but:



Is it reliable?

Has anyone actually done this?

Do I need to rely on addins like https://www.npmjs.com/package/homebridge-securitysystem to get this working?

Are HomeKit native cameras up to the quality of Dahua etc.?



I am also conscious of having to have multiple pieces of hardware (Home Hub + HomeBridge) just to get this going.



Or is there a better way or other options I have missed?