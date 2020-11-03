Unfortunately I had my dirt bike stolen over the weekend :(

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and I wish I had some sort of GPS tracking system on it. Are there any good systems these days that would allow you to hide something on the bike, will be powered off it's own battery (this sort of bike doesn't have a battery), and can upload it's location somewhere every so often?

Tried searching for existing threads but they are all pretty old and most of the links are now dead. Ideally it wouldn't be relying on a 3rd party subscription or service that may disappear in a year or 2.