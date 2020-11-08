Hey everyone,

 

I have two questions for those like me who have dived into getting a smart home.

 

First question: What products do you use in your smart home? I'd like to see what others are using as I've got my rented flat pretty well kitted out but I feel there may be one or two things I'm missing.

 

Second question: Do you use home assistant? I've started getting this sorted a few weeks ago and so far I'm liking it. Do you have any NZ based integrations, what does your user interface look like?

 

Here's my home assistant interface so far: https://imgur.com/a/xurmX6s

 


Here's the products I have so far: 
( I can't find any spoiler commands for people to expand and unexpand this section) 

Note I'm limited because of renting in what I can do, no smart locks etc. I'm currently looking for a cheap WiFi based temp sensor for my room. 

Living Room:

 

  • Smart TV with LED light strip on the back
  • Broadlink mini to control my heatpump and the TV
  • Amazon Fire Cube, more control for the TV and the smart assistant for the lounge
  • 4 Smart plugs from sonoff connected to my computer monitors
  • Streamdeck for macro commands on the PC and also smart home control
  • A Wyze camera pointed out the window (This causes problems at night, it picks up its own glare in the window)
  • Hue bulbs for the main lights
  • A motion sensor light under my desk for working on cabling 
  • 2 Hue bar lights for streaming
  • Xaomi temperature sensor, connects via bluetooth to my home assistant

Kitchen

 

  • Hue Bulb
  • Kogan Smart Kettle
  • Fire HD Tablet with the homehabit app interface linked to home assistant, very handy for cooking too can easily bring up recipes

Bathroom

 

  • Amazon Echo Dot on the wall for music and news in the morning
  • Xaomi motion light for low light when using the bathroom at night
  • Fitbit Aria Scale
  • Toilet LED light - this is just a bit of fun but it's handy at night

Bedroom

 

  • Amazon echo show 5
  • smart plugs connected to my electric blanket and lamps
  • Another wyze cam with the same issue as the one in the lounge
  • Another broadlink mini controlling the on/off of the bedroom tv
  • Xbox, for gaming, plex server and Netflix, also can be voice controlled
  • Xaomi Mi Vacuum
  • Hue colour bulb

Outside

 

  • Ring doorbell
  • B-Hyve smart sprinkler

 