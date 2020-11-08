Hey everyone,

I have two questions for those like me who have dived into getting a smart home.

First question: What products do you use in your smart home? I'd like to see what others are using as I've got my rented flat pretty well kitted out but I feel there may be one or two things I'm missing.

Second question: Do you use home assistant? I've started getting this sorted a few weeks ago and so far I'm liking it. Do you have any NZ based integrations, what does your user interface look like?

Here's my home assistant interface so far: https://imgur.com/a/xurmX6s



Here's the products I have so far:

( I can't find any spoiler commands for people to expand and unexpand this section)



Note I'm limited because of renting in what I can do, no smart locks etc. I'm currently looking for a cheap WiFi based temp sensor for my room.



Living Room:

Smart TV with LED light strip on the back

Broadlink mini to control my heatpump and the TV

Amazon Fire Cube, more control for the TV and the smart assistant for the lounge

4 Smart plugs from sonoff connected to my computer monitors

Streamdeck for macro commands on the PC and also smart home control

A Wyze camera pointed out the window (This causes problems at night, it picks up its own glare in the window)

Hue bulbs for the main lights

A motion sensor light under my desk for working on cabling

2 Hue bar lights for streaming

Xaomi temperature sensor, connects via bluetooth to my home assistant

Kitchen

Hue Bulb

Kogan Smart Kettle

Fire HD Tablet with the homehabit app interface linked to home assistant, very handy for cooking too can easily bring up recipes

Bathroom

Amazon Echo Dot on the wall for music and news in the morning

Xaomi motion light for low light when using the bathroom at night

Fitbit Aria Scale

Toilet LED light - this is just a bit of fun but it's handy at night

Bedroom

Amazon echo show 5

smart plugs connected to my electric blanket and lamps

Another wyze cam with the same issue as the one in the lounge

Another broadlink mini controlling the on/off of the bedroom tv

Xbox, for gaming, plex server and Netflix, also can be voice controlled

Xaomi Mi Vacuum

Hue colour bulb

Outside