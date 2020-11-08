Hey everyone,
I have two questions for those like me who have dived into getting a smart home.
First question: What products do you use in your smart home? I'd like to see what others are using as I've got my rented flat pretty well kitted out but I feel there may be one or two things I'm missing.
Second question: Do you use home assistant? I've started getting this sorted a few weeks ago and so far I'm liking it. Do you have any NZ based integrations, what does your user interface look like?
Here's my home assistant interface so far: https://imgur.com/a/xurmX6s
Here's the products I have so far:
( I can't find any spoiler commands for people to expand and unexpand this section)
Note I'm limited because of renting in what I can do, no smart locks etc. I'm currently looking for a cheap WiFi based temp sensor for my room.
Living Room:
- Smart TV with LED light strip on the back
- Broadlink mini to control my heatpump and the TV
- Amazon Fire Cube, more control for the TV and the smart assistant for the lounge
- 4 Smart plugs from sonoff connected to my computer monitors
- Streamdeck for macro commands on the PC and also smart home control
- A Wyze camera pointed out the window (This causes problems at night, it picks up its own glare in the window)
- Hue bulbs for the main lights
- A motion sensor light under my desk for working on cabling
- 2 Hue bar lights for streaming
- Xaomi temperature sensor, connects via bluetooth to my home assistant
Kitchen
- Hue Bulb
- Kogan Smart Kettle
- Fire HD Tablet with the homehabit app interface linked to home assistant, very handy for cooking too can easily bring up recipes
Bathroom
- Amazon Echo Dot on the wall for music and news in the morning
- Xaomi motion light for low light when using the bathroom at night
- Fitbit Aria Scale
- Toilet LED light - this is just a bit of fun but it's handy at night
Bedroom
- Amazon echo show 5
- smart plugs connected to my electric blanket and lamps
- Another wyze cam with the same issue as the one in the lounge
- Another broadlink mini controlling the on/off of the bedroom tv
- Xbox, for gaming, plex server and Netflix, also can be voice controlled
- Xaomi Mi Vacuum
- Hue colour bulb
Outside
- Ring doorbell
- B-Hyve smart sprinkler