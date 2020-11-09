Hi

I'm looking at buying a 12-24v ride on car for my toddler.

My requirements are:

soft start (ie when the kid hits the accelerator it starts smoothly and accelerates rather than suddenly stopping)

remote control (currently he is not able to control the car so I would have to drive for him)

Looking on line these seem to be the available options:

TSB Living ~$200. 12V No specs. A few choices

https://www.tsbliving.co.nz/collections/ride-on-toys

The Warehouse - Ford Ranger - $400 with current discount codes

https://themarket.com/nz/p/ford-ranger-ride-on-12v-battery-operated-car-black/2-R2195236

The Warehouse - McLaren - 12V - 2x35W - Soft start - $376 with current discount codes

https://themarket.com/nz/p/ride-on-mclaren-12v/2-R2654934

Deals direct - Various options + $80 shipping to Wellington

https://www.dealsdirect.co.nz/product-category/toys-models/ride-on-toys/?orderby=price-desc

2x12V / 24V - 4 x 35W = $499

12V - 2 x 35W ~ $200-300 ish

Minicars - Various options $360 to $650

https://minicars.nz/cars

eg. https://minicars.nz/cars/17 - $360 - 12V10Ah (x2) - 2x35W.

This one is on youtube and seems quite good, but is more expensive

https://minicars.nz/cars/6 - $650 - 12V (x2) - 4x35W - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMAFwItH3as

Hobby station - $380 - $650

https://hobbystation.co.nz/ride-on/

Just wondering if any one has any experience with these, particularly the cheaper options that are still good.