Noisy Synology DS220+
#279931 17-Nov-2020 18:41
Ok, so I have just replaced an old DS 212j with 2 x 3TB W Red with a DS220+ with 2 X 8TB WD Red.

 

The new NAS is great ... apart from the WD Red 8TB drives, which are very noisy when read/writing. My old 3TB drives were whisper quiet - I didn't anticipate the new drives being noisy but I guess it's a consequence of the larger capacity.

 

And the NAS is always busy, which surprises me as I have limited apps running at the moment.

 

The location of the NAS is in our main lounge behind the TV and I have no option to move it as extending cables or moving the router is not an option.

 

So, as a last resort, short of selling the NAS, is to build a sound-insulated box to pop the NAS inside. I am thinking a wooden box with sound deadening foam on the inside. I intend to keep both ends open to maintain cooling, but will extend the length of the box beyond NAS length to try and get best noise suppression.

 

So, my questions:

 

- is this a feasible thing to do?

 

- if yes, where can I buy sound-proofing insulation to use on the inside. I'm thinking about 1 inch thick

  #2605640 17-Nov-2020 18:57
Exactly the same with my new DS 220+ with Seagate drives. In fact SWMBO has just commented on the loudness  as I was writing to the drives. In comparison my old DS 210j was very quiet and just seemed to power up when required instead of constantly working even when not accessing.

 

Doesn't help you but it just confirms the DS220+ behaviour (and different drives). I hadn't used DSM 6 before so perhaps the constant access is to do with that rather than DSM 5 which was the maximum the DS210j could accept.

 

Edit: As an aside I am not too impressed with Plex. I had never had it installed before and get a lot of no video but audio OK instances when playing even 720p. Will probably revert to the native Synology media server with a Kodi front end.

