Ok, so I have just replaced an old DS 212j with 2 x 3TB W Red with a DS220+ with 2 X 8TB WD Red.

The new NAS is great ... apart from the WD Red 8TB drives, which are very noisy when read/writing. My old 3TB drives were whisper quiet - I didn't anticipate the new drives being noisy but I guess it's a consequence of the larger capacity.

And the NAS is always busy, which surprises me as I have limited apps running at the moment.

The location of the NAS is in our main lounge behind the TV and I have no option to move it as extending cables or moving the router is not an option.

So, as a last resort, short of selling the NAS, is to build a sound-insulated box to pop the NAS inside. I am thinking a wooden box with sound deadening foam on the inside. I intend to keep both ends open to maintain cooling, but will extend the length of the box beyond NAS length to try and get best noise suppression.

So, my questions:

- is this a feasible thing to do?

- if yes, where can I buy sound-proofing insulation to use on the inside. I'm thinking about 1 inch thick