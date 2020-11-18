Hi all,
I’m trying to help my father in law repair his golf trundler, he seems to think there is an issue with the potentiometer in the speed control circuit, it also has an on/off position before the speed control kicks in.
There’s no part number or anything identifying on it.
I put a meter on the terminals and measured 10k ohms in what would be the fast position, open circuit when off.
There’s a number of pots available on trademe or rscomponents but I’m not sure what this would be called with the on/off switch, it has three terminals on the back of the pot as well as the standard 3 for the variable resistor near the front.
Photo attached if anyone can help ID how I can search a replacement part.
Thanks in advance for any help!