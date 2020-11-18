Will be a bit tricky to find a switched pot as that's a bit unusual these days. Would have been more common with things like switched volume controls for radios 'back in the day'.

It's not clear from post your post. You say :

- I put a meter on the terminals and measured 10k ohms in what would be the fast position, open circuit when off -

Does this mean you measured on the green and blue terminals?

On those you should measure a variable resistance from , say 10 k, down to almost zero, not open, before the switch area, at least. It's possible the switch then does something to the value if you go into the switch's operating area.

Depending on the internal condition, it's not too hard to dismantle and clean a pot like this.

Un bend those tabs holding down the brown circle facing the photographer and away you go.

Other options are to mod the device for a separate switch with a generic pot.