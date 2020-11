I sort of see from this post https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=247838 that it looks like google home will phone a number if set up? I read an article in Google support says this is available in USA, Italy, Australia etc. I am keen to have this feature as my wife is partially disabled and would help her, but don't want to splurge out on a google home hardware unless it does work here in N.Z. Can someone confirm or any other suggestions?