wonderstuff

I may be over thinking this but would love some suggestions...

I have a 2 light switch circuit that currently controls a set of outdoor lights (no smarts).

I am installing a new set of garden lights on a 12V transformer circuit.

I would like to be able to control the garden lights using the normal light switches (for family members that struggle with apps), as well as have them triggered by smart home apps (I am currently running HomeBridge as a HomeKit bridge for non HomeKit devices).

I will probably install a couple of mains sockets for the 12V garden transformers to plug into.

The question is, what is the best way to make this setup smart while keeping the manual switches?

There are many smart sockets out there with manual override switches, but I would like to have one that has a wired input that can be connected the with light switches if possible (and possibly through a relay to drop it down to a lower voltage). Does anyone have any recommendations?

Thanks