wonderstuff

102 posts

Master Geek


#280018 22-Nov-2020 17:43
I may be over thinking this but would love some suggestions...

 

 

 

I have a 2 light switch circuit that currently controls a set of outdoor lights (no smarts).

 

I am installing a new set of garden lights on a 12V transformer circuit.

 

I would like to be able to control the garden lights using the normal light switches (for family members that struggle with apps), as well as have them triggered by smart home apps (I am currently running HomeBridge as a HomeKit bridge for non HomeKit devices).

 

I will probably install a couple of mains sockets for the 12V garden transformers to plug into.

 

The question is, what is the best way to make this setup smart while keeping the manual switches?

 

There are many smart sockets out there with manual override switches, but I would like to have one that has a wired input that can be connected the with light switches if possible (and possibly through a relay to drop it down to a lower voltage).   Does anyone have any recommendations?  

 

 

 

Thanks

richms
25090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2608588 22-Nov-2020 17:46
Replace the inside switch with a wifi one from the same brand as the wifi socket and set rules up to make them follow each others actions. Or put a 2 gang inside switch in to replace a 1 gang, leave the second one unconnected and then use the app to make rules so that button triggers the wifi sockets.




Richard rich.ms

davidcole
5500 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2608657 22-Nov-2020 20:53
Why not just a Shelly 1? Is sits behind a regular light switch so it’s a manual switch. But the. You can control it via WiFi.

Or are you after something else, I couldnt quite get it.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

wonderstuff

102 posts

Master Geek


  #2608733 23-Nov-2020 08:00
Thanks you both.  Shelly 1 looks perfect for what I need.  Thanks

