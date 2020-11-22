Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CrashAndBurn

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280021 22-Nov-2020 22:12
I have searched the forums and most of the existing threads are 2-3 yrs old so decided to create a new one to capture feedback from latest models instead.

 

We moved to a new place with an existing washing machine but the capacity is not cutting it for our needs. It is a 5.5kg F&P MW512 with an agitator in the middle. Am looking at a few options.

 

1. Given that it still works, is it possible to replace the agitator with a low profile one as the current one is as tall as the unit itself? My logic here is it would give additional space?

 

2. Sell it and get a new one. If I go this route, then I have a few questions. I have already read about pros and cons of top vs front. What I could not find much info on is are there still models that have separate water inlet for hot and cold water. The current one has this and comparing it with the one from our previous place which only has cold water inlet. It seems models with separate inlets are cheaper to run as the machine does not have to heat the water.

 

Any recommendations? Space is not an issue. If I decide to replace, I was looking for something large enough to do winter blankets as right now we have to go to laundromats for those.

fe31nz
811 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2608705 23-Nov-2020 00:18
Top loaders usually have a much quicker wash cycle time than front loaders.  They are generally less good at cleaning things, and much harder on clothes so they wear out faster.  But I preferred a top loader when I was working as I could put a load in before I had breakfast and have it done and into the dryer just before I left for work.  Your F&P 5.5 kg machine is one of the smaller ones externally so if you want a front loader to fit into the same space, you will not find one - they are all wider.  No, you can not replace an F&P agitator to get more space.  It has sophisticated electronic control of its water levels and relies on the agitator for that to work, and the agitator design is integral to how it washes - a different one would likely not move the clothes around the right way to actually wash them properly.  And in any case, if you look carefully, the volume taken by the agitator is actually a relatively small proportion of the tub size.  In terms of it being too small, have you actually weighed 5.5 kg of washing to see how much it is?  You can fit quite a lot in a 5.5 kg machine.  More than you think will fit if you just manually fill it up without weighing.  And as it is a top loader, it will only take about 3/4 of an hour for one cycle so you can do two cycles at least in the same time a front loader will do one cycle.  There are some front loaders that take 3 hours for one cycle!  We have a more modern F&P WA55T56GW1 5.5 kg model and we can wash double blankets in it without any problems, and were also able to do that in our old machine (probably the same model as yours) before it died.

 

As far as I know, there are no (or very few) front loaders with both hot and cold water inlets - they want to heat their own water, which is potentially rather more expensive if you are on natural gas hot water as we are.  However, the best ones are significantly better than the best top loaders at getting things clean, and do it without wearing out the clothes as much.  So you may get longer life from things balancing out the extra electricity cost.  However the best top loaders are generally rather more expensive than the best front loaders.

 

Consumer regularly tests washing machines, and you should be able to find the issue with that test at your local library - good libraries keep reference copies.  Or you can join Consumer and read online:

 

www.consumer.org.nz

CrashAndBurn

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2608712 23-Nov-2020 05:19
Anyone knows which brands still carry models with hot and cold water intake?

Goosey
2190 posts

Uber Geek


  #2608717 23-Nov-2020 06:53
how often are you washing blankets?

 

Is the larger size for this purpose actually going to be more inefficient in terms of draining your hot water size and is $6-8 a few times a year at the laundrymat actually cheaper vs initial cost and running costs?

 

 



Bung
4500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2608718 23-Nov-2020 07:07
A lot of washing powders are intended for cold or 40C water. This means that the hot tap isn't used as often. Depending on your house and plumbing you could have to run a considerable amount of water before it runs hot at the tap. Then there will be the same amount of hot water just cooling in your pipes. Often it is more efficient for the machine to heat the relatively small amount of hot water it needs.

timmmay
18419 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2608726 23-Nov-2020 07:52
This thread on washing machines is from April this year, it's worth a read. No point me repeating what I said there in this thread. F&P has hot and cold water inputs.

nitro
457 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2608838 23-Nov-2020 10:13
fe31nz:

 

As far as I know, there are no (or very few) front loaders with both hot and cold water inlets - they want to heat their own water, which is potentially rather more expensive if you are on natural gas hot water as we are.

 

 

having moved from an 8kg top loader to a 9kg front loader, we didn't observed any increase in power consumption. we do have an electric hot water cylinder, so a more balanced comparison (?). i accept that it might be different if you're using gas and a move to a front loader means moving to electricity. in our case however, we put it down to having to heat far less water for the same amount of clothes, and the efficiency of heating it in the machine. the cylinder is at least 10m away by pipe, so there would be losses before it gets to the washing machine.

 

also, because our daughter has allergies, we like being able to wash hot, up to 90-degrees.

 

fe31nz:

 

Top loaders usually have a much quicker wash cycle time than front loaders.  They are generally less good at cleaning things, and much harder on clothes so they wear out faster.  But I preferred a top loader when I was working as I could put a load in before I had breakfast and have it done and into the dryer just before I left for work. 

 

 

modern front loaders have cycles that don't take that long. on our one, the most commonly used 'mix' cycle takes 45 minutes. it also comes with 15/30 minutes programs for really quick cycles when you don't have a full load.

 

 

timmmay
18419 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2608897 23-Nov-2020 10:43
F&P standard cycle is about an hour, you can reduce it to 45 mins easily with the time saver button. There's a 15 minute cycle but it's basically just a rinse. There are also 2-3 hour cycles for really dirty stuff.

