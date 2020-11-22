CrashAndBurn

Top loaders usually have a much quicker wash cycle time than front loaders. They are generally less good at cleaning things, and much harder on clothes so they wear out faster. But I preferred a top loader when I was working as I could put a load in before I had breakfast and have it done and into the dryer just before I left for work. Your F&P 5.5 kg machine is one of the smaller ones externally so if you want a front loader to fit into the same space, you will not find one - they are all wider. No, you can not replace an F&P agitator to get more space. It has sophisticated electronic control of its water levels and relies on the agitator for that to work, and the agitator design is integral to how it washes - a different one would likely not move the clothes around the right way to actually wash them properly. And in any case, if you look carefully, the volume taken by the agitator is actually a relatively small proportion of the tub size. In terms of it being too small, have you actually weighed 5.5 kg of washing to see how much it is? You can fit quite a lot in a 5.5 kg machine. More than you think will fit if you just manually fill it up without weighing. And as it is a top loader, it will only take about 3/4 of an hour for one cycle so you can do two cycles at least in the same time a front loader will do one cycle. There are some front loaders that take 3 hours for one cycle! We have a more modern F&P WA55T56GW1 5.5 kg model and we can wash double blankets in it without any problems, and were also able to do that in our old machine (probably the same model as yours) before it died.

As far as I know, there are no (or very few) front loaders with both hot and cold water inlets - they want to heat their own water, which is potentially rather more expensive if you are on natural gas hot water as we are. However, the best ones are significantly better than the best top loaders at getting things clean, and do it without wearing out the clothes as much. So you may get longer life from things balancing out the extra electricity cost. However the best top loaders are generally rather more expensive than the best front loaders.

Consumer regularly tests washing machines, and you should be able to find the issue with that test at your local library - good libraries keep reference copies. Or you can join Consumer and read online:

www.consumer.org.nz