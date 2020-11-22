CrashAndBurn

I have searched the forums and most of the existing threads are 2-3 yrs old so decided to create a new one to capture feedback from latest models instead.
We moved to a new place with an existing washing machine but the capacity is not cutting it for our needs. It is a 5.5kg F&P MW512 with an agitator in the middle. Am looking at a few options.
1. Given that it still works, is it possible to replace the agitator with a low profile one as the current one is as tall as the unit itself? My logic here is it would give additional space?
2. Sell it and get a new one. If I go this route, then I have a few questions. I have already read about pros and cons of top vs front. What I could not find much info on is are there still models that have separate water inlet for hot and cold water. The current one has this and comparing it with the one from our previous place which only has cold water inlet. It seems models with separate inlets are cheaper to run as the machine does not have to heat the water.
Any recommendations? Space is not an issue. If I decide to replace, I was looking for something large enough to do winter blankets as right now we have to go to laundromats for those.