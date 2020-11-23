I'm moving into a small apartment next month and trying to figure out how I am going to dry clothes without a clothes line.

I currently have an LG front loading washing machine which I bought 8 years ago. The first option is to buy an LG drier and a stacking kit. LG don't specific which models of washer are compatible with the stacking kit so I assume that my older model will be okay but I will need to check.

Option two is to replace the washing machine with a combined washer/drier.

I live alone so capacity is not an issue. I think my existing washing machine is a 7kg.

Does anyone have any tips on the pros and cons of these two options?