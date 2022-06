Thought this might be of interest to enough people to post here, someone on Tindie has just released a supercap-based safe-shutdown add-on for the Pi which provides safe shutdown if the power is removed suddenly, so you don't have to worry about data corruption on a sudden power loss. It hasn't started manufacturing yet so you'll need to go on the waitlist... it's a souped-up alternative to the older Pi Saver/Juice4Halt products but cheaper and (hopefully) actually available.