Rinnai Gas Water - Designating Master Controller
Paul1977

#280122 27-Nov-2020 14:20
We didn't have controllers in our old house, so hadn't really be using them in the new house so far - but wanted to start to see if it gives us much of a gas savings.


But noticed that the ensuite controller is acting as the master instead of the kitchen. All controllers in the house are the compact MC-601 model.


Is redesignating the kitchen as the master something I can do myself, or will I need to get the installers back? I can't see anything in the manual about how to designate a specific controller as the master.


Bung
  #2611927 27-Nov-2020 16:04
Just a wild guess but if you were in the shower would you want anyone else controlling the temp?

Edit: wrong guess priority not an issue.

CYaBro
  #2611929 27-Nov-2020 16:05
How many controllers are there?

 

I think you can just press a button combination on the Kitchen unit from memory although we had the deluxe controllers in our last place so may not be the same.

 

Try pressing and holding the Transfer and on/off buttons for at least 5 seconds until you hear a beep.

 

 

CYaBro
  #2611931 27-Nov-2020 16:08
Bung: Just a wild guess but if you were in the shower would you want anyone else controlling the temp?

 

From memory being the master controller just means you can put the temp up to 55 degrees, the others can only go up to 50.

 

However when hot water is running somewhere you can't put the temp above 43 on any controller.



Paul1977

  #2611933 27-Nov-2020 16:15
CYaBro:

 

How many controllers are there?

 

I think you can just press a button combination on the Kitchen unit from memory although we had the deluxe controllers in our last place so may not be the same.

 

Try pressing and holding the Transfer and on/off buttons for at least 5 seconds until you hear a beep.

 

 

3 controllers all up. Just found a reference in an Australian manual for a slightly different controller that says what you suggest above. So I'll give that a try, thanks.

Paul1977

  #2611974 27-Nov-2020 17:37
Hmmm...

Well I did that, and now I can set 55 degrees in the kitchen, but I can still set 55 degrees in the en-suite as well.

Everything I’m reading says only the master can do 55 degrees, so I’m somewhat confused now that I gave two that can do it.

Paul1977

  #2611999 27-Nov-2020 18:16
Ok, so here is what seems to be happening:

The pressing and holding the buttons on a slave controller allows that controller to go up to 55, but doesn’t make it the master. The master goes to 55 no matter what. You can only set one slave controller to 55 - once one slave is set like this you can’t do it on any other slaves.

My cheat solution - physically swap the kitchen and ensuite controllers. The master/slave setup seems to be on the actual controllers, so physically swapping them worked.

