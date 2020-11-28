I am unhappy with my current surge protected power board because when I plug into some of the outlets there seems to be enough movement so the plug doesn’t quite align inside and only goes in 3/4 of the way as if there is an impediment. Wiggling it makes sparky noises so I’m concerned at its safety now.
I want to buy a new one that has 8 outlets plus at least 2 USB ports and protection. It’s used for TV and electronics.
Saw this one but would welcome any better suggestions.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SURBEL2740632/Belkin-BSV804-8-Outlet-with-2M-Cord-with-2-USB-Por?pg=2#review