I only really buy HPM ones now after all the crap brands have done as you said.I havea couple of jackson ones from bunnings where I needed a long cable, cost a crapload but also seem ok.

One thing I have found that kills them is the slightly thinner wonky pins on cheap travel adapters that aliexpress sellers love to send. Seems they will twist more than a proper sized plug and mangle the insides.

Never bothered with USB on powerstrips so cant comment, other than running small novelty lamps they're useless for charging so I dont bother.

I have some of these https://www.bunnings.co.nz/hpm-surge-protected-12-outlet-powerboard-with-transformer-spacings-white_p0318337- the black version is for some reason more expensive, and many of these https://www.bunnings.co.nz/hpm-8-outlet-surge-protected-powerboard-charcoal_p0264522

Only stuffed socket is my fault from snagging a cable plugged into it sideways.

Its annoying that all the ones that are physically good have a surge protector built into them, but thankfully the HPM ones dont seem to connect to the earth like earlier ones did so dont cause RCD trips as badly as the older ones.