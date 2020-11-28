Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Power Board Recommendation
Eva888

1060 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280128 28-Nov-2020 09:42
Send private message

I am unhappy with my current surge protected power board because when I plug into some of the outlets there seems to be enough movement so the plug doesn’t quite align inside and only goes in 3/4 of the way as if there is an impediment. Wiggling it makes sparky noises so I’m concerned at its safety now.

I want to buy a new one that has 8 outlets plus at least 2 USB ports and protection. It’s used for TV and electronics.

Saw this one but would welcome any better suggestions.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SURBEL2740632/Belkin-BSV804-8-Outlet-with-2M-Cord-with-2-USB-Por?pg=2#review

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Scott3
2733 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612147 28-Nov-2020 09:49
Send private message

I have that one.

 

I don't use the USB ports, but other than the time my child found the switch (which switches every outlet) it works fine. Havn't tested the surge protection :)

richms
25106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2612156 28-Nov-2020 10:28
Send private message

I only really buy HPM ones now after all the crap brands have done as you said.I havea couple of jackson ones from bunnings where I needed a long cable, cost a crapload but also seem ok.

 

One thing I have found that kills them is the slightly thinner wonky pins on cheap travel adapters that aliexpress sellers love to send. Seems they will twist more than a proper sized plug and mangle the insides.

 

Never bothered with USB on powerstrips so cant comment, other than running small novelty lamps they're useless for charging so I dont bother.

 

I have some of these https://www.bunnings.co.nz/hpm-surge-protected-12-outlet-powerboard-with-transformer-spacings-white_p0318337- the black version is for some reason more expensive, and many of these https://www.bunnings.co.nz/hpm-8-outlet-surge-protected-powerboard-charcoal_p0264522

 

Only stuffed socket is my fault from snagging a cable plugged into it sideways.

 

Its annoying that all the ones that are physically good have a surge protector built into them, but thankfully the HPM ones dont seem to connect to the earth like earlier ones did so dont cause RCD trips as badly as the older ones.




Richard rich.ms

k1w1k1d
995 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2612419 28-Nov-2020 17:57
Send private message

The Belkin has 900 Joules of protection compared to 150 Joules for the HPM ones, so would guess it would give much better protection?



richms
25106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2612422 28-Nov-2020 18:09
Send private message

If you believe that any plug in strip like that does anything, then yeah, go for the bigger number sure.




Richard rich.ms

Eva888

1060 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612423 28-Nov-2020 18:10
Send private message

Just noticed Mighty Ape have the Belkin for $45.

k1w1k1d
995 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2612425 28-Nov-2020 18:12
Send private message

richms:

 

If you believe that any plug in strip like that does anything, then yeah, go for the bigger number sure.

 

 

Please explain. 

richms
25106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2612430 28-Nov-2020 18:19
Send private message

k1w1k1d:

 

Please explain. 

 

 

There are not the types or surges that these can arrest that would damage gear if they were not connected in reality.

 

Surges are either lightning, or someone driving into a pole causing a 11000v wire to hit the low voltage ones. These will do nothing to help protect gear with those despite all the happy words about protection. The stories about motors causing things to happen is an artifact of the USAs low voltage split phase supplies, off a small transformer, where you can get bad things happen momentarily on the line as motors on the other phase start up.

 

If you are concerned about surges coming in from the mains to the property, you need protection there, not at each device.




Richard rich.ms



Rikkitic
Awrrr
15421 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612441 28-Nov-2020 18:51
Send private message

Lots of cheap power boards have flimsy, loose-fitting connections that don't securely grip the plug. The poor physical connection is the sparking you are hearing. This shouldn't happen and is not a good thing. I don't have patience with this kind of nonsense and I usually take them apart and bend the metal strips with a pair of pliers. If that isn't your thing, it is worth spending the money on a quality replacement.   




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Eva888

1060 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2612443 28-Nov-2020 18:57
Send private message

Thanks all. Went with the Belkin. Will get the black HPM from Bunnings for the kitchen.

neb

neb
6254 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2612455 28-Nov-2020 19:48
Send private message

richms:

Surges are either lightning, or someone driving into a pole causing a 11000v wire to hit the low voltage ones. These will do nothing to help protect gear with those despite all the happy words about protection. The stories about motors causing things to happen is an artifact of the USAs low voltage split phase supplies, off a small transformer, where you can get bad things happen momentarily on the line as motors on the other phase start up.

 

 

One thing you missed, since the MOV-based "surge protectors" are shunt-based they end up moving the voltage spike, if there ever is one (hint: there isn't), onto the neutral or earth, so can actually make things much, much worse rather than helping.

 

 

Assuming they don't just catch fire and burn your house down, which I guess is also a form of "much, much worse".

 

 

The only reason MOV-based surge protectors aren't in the news a lot more because of all the damage they could cause is because most of the time they don't do anything anyway.

fe31nz
812 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2612507 29-Nov-2020 00:01
Send private message

Anything a Harvey Norman sales rep tries to upsell you is usually useless crap.  They always try to sell me a surge protector.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 