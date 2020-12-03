Hi all trying to work out if a portable fridge can be powered for 6-8 hours overnight from a portable battery. Also want 240v for charging/running laptop.
Finding hard to work out power draw of the fridge and output of the battery to match up.
I have the equivalent of this:
https://www.rvworldstore.co.nz/mycoolman-36l-fridge-freezer-36l-12-24-230v
Technical Specs
Dimensions (mm): 652L 412W 428H
Weight: 18Kg
Volume: 36L
Voltage: DC12/24V, AC 100-230V, 50-60hz
Nominal Rated Current: 12V-3.40A, 24V-1.70A, 240V-0.30A
Looking at something like this:
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/multi-function-42-000mah-portable-power-centre/p/MB3748?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI7MXQsaqw7QIVmFVgCh2cngVQEAQYAyABEgKue_D_BwE
• It is a 100W 240V Inverter (modified sine wave)
• It provides 12VDC to 3 separate points. 9-12V at up to 15A. Ideal for a low voltage lighting system.
Battery Watt Hour Rating (Required for Lithium Batteries)
155Wh
Obviously something like this may be more suited. but outside of my budget:
https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/G7BAPN822/title/goal-zero-yeti-400-agm-intl-220v---silver-zero-green-black
- 12V car port (output): 12V, up to 10A (120W max)
- AC inverter US (output, 60Hz, pure sine wave): 110V, 2.6A (300W continuous, 600W surge max)
Would appreciate any help in working this out. Kind regards.