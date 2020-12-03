Hatch: Thanks @Scott3, yes looks like best bang for my buck. I have a couple of 12v batteries from the dinghy that I keep topped up but never use as they are too heavy for the tiny thing but came with it. I do have a basic citek charger for my motorbike battery. You're right about the chilly bin, but I'd prefer a longer term fix for all those crays I will be catching!

Given you have some 12V batteries and the fridge, might as well run an experiment to see what run time they give. Assuming your charger does 12V, you have everything other than the $13 clip to cigarette lighter socket adapter to make this work.

I don't know your use case, but the 6-8 hour run time proposed is a pretty short term fix. If you use case is travel to campsite on day 1, pitch tents, go diving in the afternoon, sleep the night, then travel home (plugging fridge into boat or car) the next morning it might work, but a decent chilly bin and 4-6kg of ice could easily deal with that.

Note that Li power bank is going to be quite slow (like several hours) to charge with its 2A adapter.



In aussie SUV's kitted out for camping are common. They have a dual battery setups like a camper-van, With fat wiring etc. Will charge at 50+ amps with the engine running, so doesn't need that many running hours per day to keep up with the load of a compresser fridge. Could be a route you could look at if you wanted a longer term solution.



Otherwise something with solar to re-charge during the day. (common for the rangatoto island batches).



Or just go for an old style absorption fridge and a LPG bottle that should last for more than a week.

If it is just for crays, getting a decent chilly bin, and (depending on how remote you are going), swinging past a dairy for a $5 bag of ice every second day could be a cheap easy option.

Goal Zero Yeti range looks super sweet, but unless you use it on a daily or weekly basis, or can avoid purchasing a generator because of it, it would be hard to justify the cost (and they are sold out).