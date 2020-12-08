The ethernet connection for our 5ish year old Samsung smart TV has stopped working it seems. It has an ethernet cable plugged into the back, which goes to an ethernet jack in the wall and eventually finds its way down to our router. I dragged a long ethernet cable from a different jack and plugged that in but it didn't work either. So I assume its the TV rather than the jack or cable.

I can still use WIFI on the TV, but i'd rather leave the WIFI free for other devices.

Are these simple and cost effective things to replace? Or could it be a major to track down the problem and fix it. I'd rather not pay a tech the $100+ callout fee only to have him tell me its probably not worth him fixing it.

Other than the ethernet not working the TV is still going fine and has everything we need, so i'd like to put of replacing it for now.