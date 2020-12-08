Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is fixing my TVs ethernet connection economic?
duckDecoy

559 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280311 8-Dec-2020 12:38
Send private message

The ethernet connection for our 5ish year old Samsung smart TV has stopped working it seems.  It has an ethernet cable plugged into the back, which goes to an ethernet jack in the wall and eventually finds its way down to our router.  I dragged a long ethernet cable from a different jack and plugged that in but it didn't work either.  So I assume its the TV rather than the jack or cable.

 

I can still use WIFI on the TV, but i'd rather leave the WIFI free for other devices.

 

Are these simple and cost effective things to replace?  Or could it be a major to track down the problem and fix it.   I'd rather not pay a tech the $100+ callout fee only to have him tell me its probably not worth him fixing it.

 

Other than the ethernet not working the TV is still going fine and has everything we need, so i'd like to put of replacing it for now.

davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2618126 8-Dec-2020 13:07
Send private message

I guess if you an get a part give it a go....if it doesn't work, buy some sort of media device to make your machine smart again (Apple TV, Vodafone tv etc).  Any media device will start at around the $150 mark.

 

I'm picking at 5 years it might start dropping off the software supports lists

 

 

 

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73927 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2618142 8-Dec-2020 13:10
Send private message

Have you tried a factory reset? Parents-in-law Sony A1 TV couldn't connect to ethernet so I tried WiFi - couldn't connect it. Hard reset and both came back... You never know. 




antoniosk
2245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2618144 8-Dec-2020 13:15
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Have you tried a factory reset? Parents-in-law Sony A1 TV couldn't connect to ethernet so I tried WiFi - couldn't connect it. Hard reset and both came back... You never know. 

 

 

My thoughts too, especially with Samsungs




duckDecoy

559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2618157 8-Dec-2020 13:48
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Have you tried a factory reset? Parents-in-law Sony A1 TV couldn't connect to ethernet so I tried WiFi - couldn't connect it. Hard reset and both came back... You never know. 

 

 

I'll give that a go, cheers

Senecio
1499 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2618160 8-Dec-2020 13:54
Send private message

I wouldn't spend money on a 5yr old TV just to get ethernet working. The money would be much better spent on an external media streaming box if you had to go down that path. As it is though, whilst its desirable to avoid Wifi where ethernet is available, if Wifi is all that you have then just use it.

