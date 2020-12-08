I'm building a small Raspberry Pi NVR for the local storage end of some security cameras. The vendor of the NVR software recommends using a Western Digital Purple microSDXC card for this as they are designed for 24/7 use in NVRs, which are made in capacities up to 512GB (with 1TB "coming soon"). However, the largest I can find these specific cards locally is 64GB which is insufficient.

Can anyone recommend a good brand of microSDXC card suitable for 24/7 use in an NVR, that can be also be sourced locally in large capacities of 512GB or 1TB?