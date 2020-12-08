Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommended high capacity microSDXC card for Raspberry Pi NVR
Paul1977

4437 posts

Uber Geek


#280312 8-Dec-2020 12:58
Send private message

I'm building a small Raspberry Pi NVR for the local storage end of some security cameras. The vendor of the NVR software recommends using a Western Digital Purple microSDXC card for this as they are designed for 24/7 use in NVRs, which are made in capacities up to 512GB (with 1TB "coming soon"). However, the largest I can find these specific cards locally is 64GB which is insufficient.

 

Can anyone recommend a good brand of microSDXC card suitable for 24/7 use in an NVR, that can be also be sourced locally in large capacities of 512GB or 1TB?

 

Can anyone recommend a good brand of microSDXC card suitable for 24/7 use in an NVR, that can be also be sourced locally in large capacities of 512GB or 1TB?




 Home:                                                           Work:
Home Work

davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2618111 8-Dec-2020 13:05
Send private message

You wouldn't look at a portable SSD (or spinning rust) Connected via usb?




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Paul1977

4437 posts

Uber Geek


  #2618127 8-Dec-2020 13:07
Send private message

davidcole:

 

You wouldn't look at a portable SSD (or spinning rust) Connected via usb?

 

 

I would, this just seemed like a good space saver.

 

EDIT: Plus the tutorial on installing is using the microSD for storage, so less for me to figure out!

davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2618141 8-Dec-2020 13:08
Send private message

Paul1977:

 

davidcole:

 

You wouldn't look at a portable SSD (or spinning rust) Connected via usb?

 

 

I would, this just seemed like a good space saver.

 

 

Granted, but you might be paying a premium as the expense of space.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



openmedia
2752 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2618185 8-Dec-2020 14:02
Send private message

I'd look at a small USB key




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

mdf

mdf
3063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2618202 8-Dec-2020 15:14
Send private message

Look for a "high endurance" card. I've got a couple of different brands operating in various devices (after the frustrations of SD card failure at inopportune times) and so far haven't had any fail. PB Tech seems to have 128 and 256 options, Amazon higher. 

 

Though as others have said, if you're going to the trouble of an NVR (I run mine in the cameras) you might be better off with a smaller card to run the OS and use external storage.

Nate001
525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2618208 8-Dec-2020 15:29
Send private message

There are a few guides floating around on youtube about booting from an SSD via USB. Would highly recommend that instead of a big SD card.

Paul1977

4437 posts

Uber Geek


  #2618213 8-Dec-2020 15:36
Send private message

mdf:

 

Look for a "high endurance" card. I've got a couple of different brands operating in various devices (after the frustrations of SD card failure at inopportune times) and so far haven't had any fail. PB Tech seems to have 128 and 256 options, Amazon higher. 

 

Though as others have said, if you're going to the trouble of an NVR (I run mine in the cameras) you might be better off with a smaller card to run the OS and use external storage.

 

 

Looking at pricing (and the trouble getting larger ones locally) I'm thinking I might just go external USB spindle for the larger NVR storage as suggested by @davidcole, and smaller SDs in the cameras themselves to cover myself against NVR failure (I'll look at the high endurance ones for those).



Yoban
385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2618255 8-Dec-2020 17:07
Send private message

Paul1977:

 

..... The vendor of the NVR software recommends using a Western Digital Purple microSDXC card for this as they are designed for 24/7 use in NVRs ......

 

 

Just wondering who the vendor/software is as I am reviewing my current setup that is no longer supported and looking at options to host myself on NAS or VM.

Paul1977

4437 posts

Uber Geek


  #2618778 9-Dec-2020 15:55
Send private message

Yoban:

 

Paul1977:

 

..... The vendor of the NVR software recommends using a Western Digital Purple microSDXC card for this as they are designed for 24/7 use in NVRs ......

 

 

Just wondering who the vendor/software is as I am reviewing my current setup that is no longer supported and looking at options to host myself on NAS or VM.

 

 

@Yoban it's called NX Witness.

 

We use it at work (on much better hardware than Raspberry Pi) and it's really good.

timbosan
1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2618782 9-Dec-2020 16:04
Send private message

Paul1977:

 

@Yoban it's called NX Witness.

 

We use it at work (on much better hardware than Raspberry Pi) and it's really good.

 



I am interested as well, but cannot see any pricing on the site (and I hate sites that make you contact a company for pricing, why do I have to do that?).  It looks expensive, do you know if they offer free / limited plans? I use XProtect at the moment and they have a free plan up to 8 cameras.

Paul1977

4437 posts

Uber Geek


  #2618807 9-Dec-2020 16:43
Send private message

You have to get it through a local reseller, and the ticket presumably gets clipped a couple of times along the way. We got it through VIP Security in Christchurch for our work premises.

 

The software is free for viewing, but you need licenses in order to record.

 

I think a 4 channel "starter" license is about $400. You then need to buy "Professional" licenses for any additional cameras - which I think are about $200 each. They used to do an 8 channel "Starter" license, but apparently don't any more. If I recall those are GST exclusive prices. There are no ongoing yearly cost or anything though.

 

You can't install two starter licenses to get 8 cameras unfortunately.

 

At home we've only got 4 cameras, so a one off $400-$500 isn't too awful. But for 8 you're probably looking at more like $1200-$1500 which could be pretty difficult to justify.

 

EDIT: I'm pretty sure you can get a free trial to see if it's worth the money.

 

EDIT 2: Yep, 30 day trial for 4 cameras with full functionality.

cyril7
8723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2618836 9-Dec-2020 18:08
Send private message

I honestly think you are better spending the time, and I suspect it would be trivial, to work out how to dump your video onto a USB disk of spinning rust.

 

Cyril

 

Cyril

Paul1977

4437 posts

Uber Geek


  #2618941 9-Dec-2020 20:48
Send private message

cyril7:

 

I honestly think you are better spending the time, and I suspect it would be trivial, to work out how to dump your video onto a USB disk of spinning rust.

 

Cyril

 

 

I think you're right, and the money I save there will pay for some of the NX Witness starter licence. 

